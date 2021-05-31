SECTION I : POUVOIR ADJUDICATEUR
I.1) NOM ET ADRESSES
Communauté d’Agglomération de Dembéni-Mamoudzou (976), Contact : Monsieur le Président Rachadi SAÏNDOU, Hotel de Ville BP 01, 97600 Mamoudzou, FRANCE. Tél. : +33 269639100. Courriel : commande-publique@mairiedemamoudzou.fr. Code NUTS : FRY5.
Adresse(s) internet :
Adresse principale :http://www.mamoudzou.yt/
Adresse du profil d’acheteur : https://www.marches-securises.fr
SECTION II : OBJET
II.1) ÉTENDUE DU MARCHÉ
II.1.1) Intitulé : MISSION DE MAITRISE D’OEUVRE COMPLETE POUR LA CONSTRUCTION D’UN PONTON DE PECHE ET LA REHABILITATION DES EQUIPEMENTS PORTUAIRES DE LA DARSE DE M’TSAPERE
II.1.2) Code CPV principal
79311000
II.1.3) Type de marché
Services
II.1.4) Description succincte
MISSION DE MAITRISE D’OEUVRE COMPLETE POUR LA CONSTRUCTION D’UN PONTON DE PECHE ET LA REHABILITATION DES EQUIPEMENTS PORTUAIRES DE LA DARSE DE M’TSAPERE.
SECTION VI : RENSEIGNEMENTS COMPLÉMENTAIRES
VI.5) DATE D’ENVOI DU PRÉSENT AVIS
28 mai 2021
VI.6) RÉFÉRENCE DE L’AVIS ORIGINAL
Référence de l’avis au JO : 2021/S092-238740 du 2021-05-12
SECTION VII : MODIFICATIONS
VII.1) Informations à rectifier ou à ajouter
VII.1.1) Motif de la modification
Modification des informations originales fournies par le pouvoir adjudicateur
VII.1.2)Texte à rectifier dans l’avis original
Numéro de section : IV.2.2
Endroit où se trouve la date à rectifier : Date limite de réception des offres
Au lieu de : mardi 08 juin 2021 – 12:00
Lire : vendredi 25 juin 2021 – 10:00
VII.2) Autres informations complémentaires