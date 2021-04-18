RECTORAT DE MAYOTTE

AVIS DE MARCHE

Identification de l’organisme qui passe le marché :
Rectorat de Mayotte, BP76, 97600 Mamoudzou

OBJET DU MARCHÉ :
Travaux de construction d’un poste de surveillance et d’un préau/SAS à l’entrée du lycée polyvalent de Kahani

NOMBRE ET CONSISTANCE DES LOTS :
1 : Gros oeuvre – Démolition – VDR & Peinture
2 : Charpente – Couverture
3 : Menuiseries
4 : Electricité CFO-cfa et Climatisation
5 : Métallerie

PROCÉDURE DE PASSATION :
Procédure adaptée

DATE LIMITE :
Date limite de réception des offres : 17/05/2021 à 10h00

ADRESSE INTERNET DU PROFIL ACHETEUR :
https://www.marchespublics.
gouv.fr/?page=entreprise.EntrepriseAdvancedSearch&AllCons&refConsultation=739048&orgAcronyme=f0g

