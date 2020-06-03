CARACTÉRISTIQUES DU MARCHÉ

Pouvoir adjudicateur :

Ville de MTsangamouji (976), à l’attention de Hounaifi AHAMADA, 1 place de la Mairie, 97600, M’tsangamouji, FR.

Téléphone : +33

269621520. Fax : +33 269620021.

Mail : dst@mairiedemtsangamouji.fr.

Objet du marché :

AMÉNAGEMENT DU PLATEAU SPORTIF DE CHEMBENYOUMBA

Date de clôture :

Vendredi 26 juin 2020 – 11:00

Informations rectificatives

Nature de la date à rectifier : date de réception des offres. Au lieu de “12-06-2020 à 11:00”, lire “26-06-2020 à 11:00”.

Emplacement du texte à rectifier : Pièce(s) commune(s). Après la mention “RC.pdf”, ajouter “RC_Ind A.pdf”.

Emplacement du texte à rectifier : Pièce(s) commune(s). , ajouter “PLANNING PRÉVISIONNEL – PLATEAU CHEMBEYOUMBA”.

Emplacement du texte à rectifier : Pièce(s) commune(s). Après la mention “PLANS ELECTRICITE”, ajouter “PLANS ELECTRICITE_Ind A”.

Emplacement du texte à rectifier : Pièce(s) commune(s). Après la mention “PLANS STRUCTURE ET COFFRAGE”, ajouter “PLANS STRUCTURE ET COFFRAGE_Ind A”.

Emplacement du texte à rectifier : Pièce(s) commune(s). , ajouter “PLANNING PREVISIONNEL – PLATEAU CHEMBEYOUMBA”.

Emplacement du texte à rectifier : Pièce(s) commune(s). , ajouter “Rapport Initial de Contrôle Technique”.

Emplacement du texte à rectifier : Pièce(s) commune(s). , ajouter “Plan Général de Coordination”.

Emplacement du texte à rectifier : Lot 1 – FONDATIONS PROFONDES. Après la mention “DPGF LOT 01 – PLATEAU CHEMBE”,

ajouter “CHEMBE – LOT 01 FONDATIONS PROFONDES_Ind A”.

Emplacement du texte à rectifier : Lot 2 – GROS OEUVRE – ENROBE. Après la mention “CHEMBE_LOT_2_GROS-OEUVRE”, ajouter

“CHEMBE – LOT 02 -GROS-OEUVRE _Ind A”.

Emplacement du texte à rectifier : Lot 3 – CHARPENTE. Après la mention “DPGF CHEMBE_LOT_3_CHARPENTE BOIS ET ACIER”,

ajouter “CHEMBE – LOT 03 -CHARPENTE BOIS ACIER _Ind A”.

Emplacement du texte à rectifier : Lot 4 – COUVERTURE. Après la mention “LOT-04-dpgf couverture_2020 01 24”, ajouter

“LOT-04-dpgf couverture_2020 01 24_Ind A”.

Emplacement du texte à rectifier : Lot 5 – ELECTRICITÉ – CLIMATISATION. Après la mention “Lot N°05_ CDPGF ELECTRICITE –

CLIMATISATION.pdf”, ajouter “Lot N°05_ CDPGF ELECTRICITE – CLIMATISATION.xls”.

DATE D’ENVOI DU PRÉSENT AVIS

02 juin 2020