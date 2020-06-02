Dénomination : Oussaidi service
Forme juridique : EURL
Capital social : 500 euros
Siège : 1 rue pengoijou 97620 mzouasia.
Durée : 99 ans.
Gérante : Mme Abdou Hairati resident au 1 rue pengoijou 97620 Mzouasia – commune de Bouéni
Objet : prestation de service aux entreprises, externalisation de la gestion administrative, financiere et commerciale. toutes prestations de conseils et de services.
RCS : mamoudzou
