OUSSAIDI SERVICE

AVIS DE CONSTITUTION EURL

Par
Le JDM
-
3
13

Dénomination : Oussaidi service

Forme juridique : EURL

Capital social : 500 euros

Siège : 1 rue pengoijou 97620 mzouasia.

Durée : 99 ans.

Gérante : Mme Abdou Hairati resident au 1 rue pengoijou 97620 Mzouasia – commune de Bouéni

Objet : prestation de service aux entreprises, externalisation de la gestion administrative, financiere et commerciale. toutes prestations de conseils et de services.

RCS : mamoudzou

ARTICLES CONNEXESPLUS DE L'AUTEUR

3 Commentaires

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here